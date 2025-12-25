Zakharova: Russian Foreign Ministry urges citizens to avoid travel to Germany

The Russian Foreign Ministry is urging Russian citizens to refrain from visiting Germany unless absolutely necessary, Report informs via Russian media.

"We strongly urge our citizens to avoid trips to the Federal Republic of Germany unless absolutely necessary. Relevant recommendations have been published on the ministry"s official resources and diplomatic missions abroad," Maria Zakharova, the spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, said during a briefing.

According to Zakharova, "this may also be useful for members of the press corps traveling to Germany, as there are existing issues."