Yerevan hosts roundtable between civil society reps of Armenia and Azerbaijan

A bilateral roundtable was held in Yerevan between representatives of Armenian and Azerbaijani civil societies, the Security Council of Armenia said, Report informs via Armenian media.

The Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, Armen Grigoryan, also participated in the meeting. He emphasized the importance of this event and highly appreciated such meetings as part of the normalization process between Yerevan and Baku, noting that they are aimed at strengthening trust and establishing direct contacts between the societies of the two countries.

During the meeting with the roundtable participants, he emphasized that involving various sectors of society will only strengthen peace.

Representatives of civil society stressed the importance of continuing such initiatives aimed at bolstering mutual trust and cooperation.