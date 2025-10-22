Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory UEFA Champions League Central Bank Silk Road Forum
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory UEFA Champions League Central Bank Silk Road Forum

    Yerevan hosts roundtable between civil society reps of Armenia and Azerbaijan

    Region
    • 22 October, 2025
    • 19:42
    Yerevan hosts roundtable between civil society reps of Armenia and Azerbaijan

    A bilateral roundtable was held in Yerevan between representatives of Armenian and Azerbaijani civil societies, the Security Council of Armenia said, Report informs via Armenian media.

    The Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, Armen Grigoryan, also participated in the meeting. He emphasized the importance of this event and highly appreciated such meetings as part of the normalization process between Yerevan and Baku, noting that they are aimed at strengthening trust and establishing direct contacts between the societies of the two countries.

    During the meeting with the roundtable participants, he emphasized that involving various sectors of society will only strengthen peace.

    Representatives of civil society stressed the importance of continuing such initiatives aimed at bolstering mutual trust and cooperation.

    Armen Grigoryan round table
    Photo
    İrəvanda Ermənistan və Azərbaycan nümayəndələri arasında dəyirmi masa keçirilib
    Photo
    В Ереване состоялся круглый стол представителей Армении и Азербайджана

    Latest News

    20:15

    Strategic Hungary-Azerbaijan dialogue to be held in December

    Foreign policy
    20:08

    Ambassador: Hungary preparing for next session of strategic dialogue with Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    19:48

    UN says 12 international staff held in compound in Yemen have left Sanaa

    Other countries
    19:42
    Photo

    Yerevan hosts roundtable between civil society reps of Armenia and Azerbaijan

    Region
    19:23
    Photo

    Erdogan visits Oman

    Region
    19:17

    Sweden and Ukraine eye export deal for up to 150 Gripen fighter jets

    Other countries
    19:11

    Smoke-free transformation: From risk to alternative

    Business
    19:03

    Kazakh minister: Middle Corridor dev't is of strategic importance for future

    Region
    18:54

    Kobakhidze: Middle Corridor is reliable, strategic route linking East and West

    Region
    All News Feed