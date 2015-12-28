Vladimir Putin signs a decree on changing special economic measures against Turkey

Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ Russia’s new economic measures against Turkey, signed by President Vladimir Putin earlier on Monday, include companies controlled by Turkish civilians and not just organizations under Turkish jurisdiction.

Report informs citing the Russian media, according to the presidential decree published on the Kremlin’s website.

“Ban or limitations for organizations under the jurisdiction of the Turkish Republic as well as organizations controlled by citizens of the Turkish Republic and/or organizations under the jurisdiction of the Turkish Republic on the completion [or provision of services] by them for specific types of work [or services] on the territory of the Russian Federation according to the list defined by the Government of the Russian Federation,” the decree reads.

Moscow-Ankara relations have deteriorated after Turkish forces downed a Russian Su-24 aircraft in Syrian airspace. The Su-24 had been involved in Russia's counterterrorism operation in Syria.

On November 28, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on economic measures against Ankara. The decree, which enters into force on January 1, 2016, includes a ban on the employment of Turkish citizens by Russian employers, a food import ban on certain categories of products, as well as on charter flights in both directions.