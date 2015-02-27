Video bridge on cooperation of 'Caspian Five' to be held in Astana

Baku. 27 February. REPORT.AZ/A video bridging Moscow - Astana - Baku will be held in Astana on March 2 at 15:00 on the theme: The Caspian cooperation: current projects and new horizons of cooperation in the international press center of RIA Novosti.

Report informs referring to Novosti-Kazakhstan, on March 5, 2015 in Baku will host a meeting of the Ad Hoc Working Group on the Caspian Sea, at which the development of the draft agreement on economic cooperation between the Caspian states will be discussed. Initiative to create an acting Caspian Economic Forum on an ongoing basis by the President of Turkmenistan, as well as a draft agreement on cooperation in the field of transport in the Caspian Sea will be considered.

The experts will discuss the interaction of the five Caspian littoral states on a wide range of areas, the deepening of economic cooperation and the prospects for new projects, as well as security threats and challenges for the Caspian region, which can only be minimized by joint efforts.

In Moscow, the event will be attended by:

- Caspian Cooperation Institute Director Sergey Mikheyev;

- Researcher at the Institute of Oriental Studies Stanislav Pritchin.

In Astana:

- Head of the Department of International Law and International Relations of the Kazakh Humanitarian Law University Miras Daulenov.

Baku:

- Head of the Center for Regional Studies Chingiz Ismayilov.