Vice-speaker: Wages not soar in Armenia, situation worsens

Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ Wages not soar in Armenia, at the same time there is an inflation and situation worsens.

Report informs referring to Armenian media, Vice-speaker of National Assembly, lawmaker from “Prosperous Armenia" party, Mikael Melkumyan said at the meeting of the parliamentary committee on health care and social affairs.

He said that political evaluation of the budget is negative and can't be positive.

“If there was no increase in salaries and pensions in this country since 2015, definitely the political rating should be negative. The human being wants progress whether his income increases or not. And if we add to that the existing inflation, then situation worsens,” said M. Melkumyan.

He pointed out that though in Europe unemployment is also observed among youth, unlike in Armenia they have working places.