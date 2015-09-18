Vahan Martirosyan: Armenian army is in deplorable condition

Baku. 18 September. REPORT.AZ/ "Today in Armenia nobody wants to fight. If the war to begin, it will be a tragedy for both nations." Report informs, Vahan Martirosyan, the Armenian oppositioner, head of sub-national liberation movement, who asked asylum in Azerbaijan, said today at a press conference in Baku.

"Armenian army is in deplorable condition. This army is even not able to repel the army of any state in Africa. 90% of young people do not have the spirit of patriotism. Many of them shy away from military service", said the Armenian oppositioner.

He stressed, he did not expect such a good reception, which he met in Azerbaijan: "If the Azerbaijani-Armenian border will be opened, the huge flow of refugees from Armenia will be the same as in Europe", V. Martirosyan added.

According to him, if today to hold a referendum in Nagorno-Karabakh, the majority to vote for entry into Azerbaijan: "Cities are empty. No light in the houses. No one lives there. The population is only 40 thousand, if not to consider the military. President of Azerbaijan offered money for the development of Nagorno-Karabakh, but such a situation is favorable for Sargsyan", said V. Martirosyan.

Talking about future plans, Armenian oppositioner said that, he has not yet decided whether he will stay in Azerbaijan or leave for a third country.