Uzbek president arrives with first visit to Tajikistan

Baku. 9 March. REPORT.AZ/ President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has arrived with the first state visit to Tajikistan, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

At the international airport of Dushanbe, Mirziyoyev was met by Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, members of the government and guard of honor.

Immediately after the arrival, the motorcade with presidents of the two countries proceeded along the protocol route to the Kasri Millat Palace, where presidents would meet in a one-on-one format and have negotiations in an expanded format.

As a result of talks, it is planned to adopt a joint statement of the presidents, sign more than 25 documents.

Also, a business forum and a national industrial exhibition of Uzbekistan, contracts and agreements on cooperation in various sectors of the economy are planned.

This is Mirziyoyev's first visit to Tajikistan after his predecessor Islam Karimov paid an official visit to Dushanbe for the last time in June 2000.The head of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, was in Tashkent in the framework of bilateral contacts in January 1998.