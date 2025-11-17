US under secretary of state for political affairs visits Armenia

US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Allison Hooker has arrived in Armenia to advance President Donald Trump's vision for regional peace and prosperity, the US Embassy in Armenia announced on Monday, Report informs via Armenpress.

Hooker will meet with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan, and Vice Speaker of Parliament, Special Envoy for Normalization with Türkiye, Ruben Rubinyan.

"Ambassador Kvien welcomed Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Allison Hooker to Yerevan to advance President of the United States' vision for regional peace and prosperity in the region. She will meet with PM Pashinyan, FM Mirzoyan, National Security Council Secretary Grigoryan, and Special Envoy Rubinyan to discuss next steps in strengthening the US-Armenia strategic partnership through TRIPP and the US-Armenia MOUs," the embassy said in a press release.