Ukraine tightens sanctions against Russia

Baku. 17 September. REPORT.AZ/ The President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko signed a decree on imposing a new type of sanctions against Russia and other countries "involved in the annexation of the Crimea and the Donbass aggression."

Report informs citing BBC, unlike the earlier decisions of the Ukrainian authorities, which limited the entry of certain foreign, mainly Russian citizens, the new "black list" includes nearly 400 individuals and 100 entities.

"This decision was taken in coordination with our partners from the European Union, the United States and other countries, which provide a proper response to the annexation of the Crimea and the Donbas aggression," Poroshenko said at a meeting with the members of the Political and Security Committee of the EU in Kiev.

The list of individuals affected by the Ukrainian sanctions includes 388 people.

They are citizens of Russia, Ukraine, representatives of the self-proclaimed republics in the Donbass, as well as citizens of several European countries and Israel.

Sanctions imposed against them, provide the freezing of assets, temporary limit use of their property, preventing the export of capital from Ukraine, as well as visa restrictions.

Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu, Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov, Commander of the Russian Airborne Forces Vladimir Shamanov, Duma chairman, Sergey Naryshkin, the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, a children's ombudsman Pavel Astakhov and a number of deputies of the State Duma are among Russian officials mentioned in the list.

In addition, the list includes Academician Sergei Glazyev, singer Iosif Kobzon, academician Viktor Pivovarov, actress Valentina Telichkina.

There are 105 Companies in the sanctions list of Kiev. The Transaero company, which lost its independence due to bankruptcy, Aeroflot which swallowed Transaero, as well as a number of other air carriers, for example, Severstal - a subsidiary of Alexei Mordashov and Donavia.

The list also hit NTV television, Perviy Kanal, RTR-Planeta and Russia-24, as well as a number of journalists.