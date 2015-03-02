Ukraine plans to increase size of army to 250,000

Baku. 2 March. REPORT.AZ/ President Poroshenko suggested the Verkhovna Rada to increase size of the army to 250 thousand people. Report informs corresponding bill posted on the official website of the Parliament.

The draft law is designed for the legal settlement of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which will ensure the timely deployment of a certain group of forces to retain, repel armed aggression and the elimination of armed conflict, said in the text of the bill.