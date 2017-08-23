US impose sanctions on 16 companies in China and Russia

© Report.az

Baku. 23 August. REPORT.AZ/ The United States imposed sanctions on 16 companies in China and Russia for supporting North Korea's nuclear and missile programs.

Report informs, the US Department of Treasury informed.

The ministry said that sanctions were in line with UN Security Council resolutions.

According to information, China's six companies, including three coal-fired enterprises, two Singapore-based companies selling oil to North Korea, and four Russian-owned enterprises are among the alleged sanctions.

In addition, statue making company controlled by North Koreans headquarters of which in Namibia has also been imposed sanctions.