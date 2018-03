Baku. 27 July. REPORT.AZ/ Tail of Turkish Airlines plane crashed with another plane at the Istanbul Airport.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

Kazakhstan's Scat plane, heading from Atatürk Airport to Aktau has collided with Turkish Airlines plane on the runway. The Kazakh plane collided with tail of Turkish aircraft.

Flight of the Turkish plane canceled, 286 passengers were carried to Taipei by another plane.