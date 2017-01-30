Two chain stores in Tbilisi engulfed in fire, capital in a black smoke

Tbilisi. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ Tbilisi, capital of Georgia covered with a black smoke.

Georgia bureau of Report News Agency informs, a fire occurred in "Children's World" chain store, near Dinamo arena in Tbilisi in the early morning. Nearby "Gold World" network of stores also caught fire.

30 fire brigades across the city involved to the scene. One firefighter was injured. Nearly 1000 stores and sales network burned.

Tbilisi Mayor, senior officials of the Ministry of Internal Affairs are at the scene.

A criminal case has been launched. The fire was prevented from passing to nearby residential and other buildings, however, not yet fully extinguished. The railway station also covered with smoke.