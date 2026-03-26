Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Türkiye withdraws servicemen from Iraq serving in NATO mission

    Region
    • 26 March, 2026
    • 17:31
    Türkiye withdraws servicemen from Iraq serving in NATO mission

    Turkish servicemen serving as part of the NATO mission have been evacuated from Iraq, Press and Public Relations Advisor of the Turkish Ministry of National Defense Zeki Akturk said at a press conference, Report informs.

    Akturk stated that the decision was made in light of recent developments in the region.

    NATO has withdrawn its mission from Iraq due to events in the Middle East.

    On February 28, the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran. As a result, Iran"s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several senior officials were killed. Following this, Iran began striking targets not only in Israel but also at US and allied military bases located in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Iraq, and Cyprus.

    Turkish servicemen Zeki Aktürk NATO mission Escalation in Middle East
    Türkiyə NATO missiyasının tərkibində xidmət edən hərbçilərini İraqdan çıxarıb

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