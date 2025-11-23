Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30

    Türkiye to host COP31 next year

    Region
    • 23 November, 2025
    • 10:02
    Türkiye to host COP31 next year

    Türkiye will host the 31st session of the Conference of the Parties (COP31) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

    According to Report, citing Haber Global, all parties have agreed that COP31 will be held in Türkiye next year, with Ankara assuming the presidency of COP31 and Australia chairing the talks.

    The negotiations - planned under UN leadership for 2026 and focused on the global climate agenda - will take place in Antalya.

    The consensus text was approved by the Western Europe and Others Group (WEOG) at the UN, which also includes Türkiye. The main preparatory discussions for COP31 will be held in Australia, and will focus on climate finance and environmental solidarity with Pacific nations.

    Speaking at the General Assembly, Türkiye's Minister of Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change, Murat Kurum, thanked member states for their support:

    "Hundreds of bilateral meetings, dozens of visits to various countries on climate issues, and days of diplomatic negotiations have taken place. And finally, Türkiye becomes the president and host of COP31. By taking on this historic responsibility, today we begin the most important marathon for our common home - our world," the minister said.

    COP31 Turkiye
    Türkiyənin COP31-ə ev sahibliyi edəcəyi təsdiqlənib
    Турция официально стала принимающей стороной COP31

    Latest News

    11:22

    Azerbaijan reduces spending on pharmaceutical imports

    Business
    11:11

    Ex-Wake Forest, NBA player Rodney Rogers dies at 54

    Team sports
    10:27

    Four children killed in house fire in Ukraine's Cherkasy region

    Other countries
    10:21

    Takaichi's Taiwan remarks cloud prospects for new pandas in Japan

    Other countries
    10:02

    Türkiye to host COP31 next year

    Region
    09:51

    US to launch new phase of Venezuela operations, Reuter's sources say

    Other countries
    09:29

    Forbes: Trump"s wealth declines by $1.1 billion

    Other countries
    09:13

    Death toll from central Vietnam flooding climbs to 90

    Other countries
    17:59

    Azerbaijan observes nearly 6% surge in spending on tobacco imports

    Business
    All News Feed