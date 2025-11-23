Türkiye to host COP31 next year

Türkiye will host the 31st session of the Conference of the Parties (COP31) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

According to Report, citing Haber Global, all parties have agreed that COP31 will be held in Türkiye next year, with Ankara assuming the presidency of COP31 and Australia chairing the talks.

The negotiations - planned under UN leadership for 2026 and focused on the global climate agenda - will take place in Antalya.

The consensus text was approved by the Western Europe and Others Group (WEOG) at the UN, which also includes Türkiye. The main preparatory discussions for COP31 will be held in Australia, and will focus on climate finance and environmental solidarity with Pacific nations.

Speaking at the General Assembly, Türkiye's Minister of Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change, Murat Kurum, thanked member states for their support:

"Hundreds of bilateral meetings, dozens of visits to various countries on climate issues, and days of diplomatic negotiations have taken place. And finally, Türkiye becomes the president and host of COP31. By taking on this historic responsibility, today we begin the most important marathon for our common home - our world," the minister said.