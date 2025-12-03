Türkiye sells naval combat ship to Romania in first such deal with NATO–EU member
Region
- 03 December, 2025
- 19:26
Türkiye has signed a combat ship export agreement with the Romanian Naval Forces Command, marking the first time Ankara has sold a warship to a country that is both a NATO and European Union member, Report informs via TRT Haber.
Under the deal, Türkiye's defense industry company ASFAT successfully exported the Akhisar vessel, whose construction was completed last year, to the Romanian Navy.
The agreement represents an important milestone in Türkiye's defense exports and elevates military cooperation between the two countries to a new level. The inclusion of the Akhisar in Romania's naval inventory is expected to enhance regional maritime security and support Romania's naval modernization goals.
Latest News
20:18
Azerbaijan and Iraq to hold fourth intergovernmental commission meeting in BakuBusiness
20:03
Photo
Azerbaijan's prosecutor general holds meetings in WashingtonForeign policy
19:50
Man injured in Aghdara mine explosion undergoing surgery, remains in critical conditionIncident
19:43
Dombrovskis: EU financial aid for Ukraine 'not be disbursed in one go'Other countries
19:26
Türkiye sells naval combat ship to Romania in first such deal with NATO–EU memberRegion
19:08
Photo
Azerbaijan and Hungary discuss military medicine cooperationMilitary
18:57
Stubb and Erdogan mull efforts to end Russia-Ukraine warOther countries
18:43
Photo
Azerbaijan, China's Universal Energy mull 100 MW Gobustan solar projectEnergy
18:23