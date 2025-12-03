Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Region
    • 03 December, 2025
    • 19:26
    Türkiye sells naval combat ship to Romania in first such deal with NATO–EU member

    Türkiye has signed a combat ship export agreement with the Romanian Naval Forces Command, marking the first time Ankara has sold a warship to a country that is both a NATO and European Union member, Report informs via TRT Haber.

    Under the deal, Türkiye's defense industry company ASFAT successfully exported the Akhisar vessel, whose construction was completed last year, to the Romanian Navy.

    The agreement represents an important milestone in Türkiye's defense exports and elevates military cooperation between the two countries to a new level. The inclusion of the Akhisar in Romania's naval inventory is expected to enhance regional maritime security and support Romania's naval modernization goals.

    Türkiyə ilk dəfə Aİ və NATO üzvü olan ölkəyə döyüş gəmisi satıb
    Турция впервые поставила боевой корабль стране-члену ЕС и НАТО

