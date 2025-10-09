Türkiye's 18 cruise ports receive 1.5 million passengers in 8 months
- 09 October, 2025
By the end of August 2025, Türkiye's 18 cruise ports received a total of 1.5 million passengers.
Report informs with reference to the Tourism Development Agency of Türkiye.
This is the highest figure in the last 12 years.
According to the results of the first eight months of 2025, the number of cruise ships has increased by 17 percent year-on-year, reaching 878 (753 in 2024). The number of passengers has shown a 56 percent increase compared to 2023 and an 18 percent increase compared to 2024.
In August 2025 alone, 357,646 passengers were received, which was recorded as the highest monthly figure of all time.
