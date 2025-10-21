Türkiye, Kuwait sign four cooperation agreements
- 21 October, 2025
Türkiye and Kuwait have signed four cooperation agreements, Report informs via TRT Haber.
The documents were signed during President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to Kuwait, with the participation of Kuwait's Emir, Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah.
The agreements include: a maritime transport agreement; a protocol on mutual recognition of seafarer certificates; a protocol on cooperation in the field of energy; and a protocol on cooperation for promoting direct investment.
