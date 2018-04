Baku. 19 December. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish, Russian and Iranian FMs, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Sergei Lavrov and Mohammad Javad Zarif will meet in Moscow on December 20.

Report informs citing Habertürk, Deputy Russian FM Mikhail Bogdanov said.

According to the information, situation in Syria will be discussed in the trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers.

Notably, the ministerial meeting was scheduled for December 27.