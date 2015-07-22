Turkish Presidential spokesman: It's completely false that Turkey doesn't carry out operations against IS

Baku. 22 July. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish Presidential spokesman made a statement late on Tuesday about the allegations that Turkey supports the self-proclaimed Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS), Report informs citing Turkish media.

"The fact that Turkey is completely against every terrorist organization including Daesh is self explanatory," said the presidential spokesman, using a local acronym for ISIS. "Along with that, there are also those trying to legitimize the PKK terrorist organization," he added.

Commenting further on the fight against ISIS, he said "It is completely false that Turkey has not condemned Daesh terror and that has not carried out military operation against its militants. Turkey listed Daesh as a terrorist organization in October 2013. Since then, more than 1.600 ISIS-linked militants have been deported and more than 15,000 have been denied entry."

Touching upon the terrorist attack that took place in Suruç in southeastern Turkey on Monday which claimed 32 lives and injured 104, he said: "Extensive investigation has been commenced regarding the terrorist attack in Suruç. With those obvious realities about Turkey's stance on terrorist organizations, it is saddening that some politicians try to take advantage of the suicide attack and breed bad blood in the region."