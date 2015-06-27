Turkish President: We will not allow establishment of new state in the north of Syria and south of our country

Baku. 27 June. REPORT.AZ/ "I urge the whole world: We will never allow the establishment of a new state in the north of Syria and south of our country. I want everyone to know it. I will continue to struggle in this matter no matter whatever happens. We know who supports the terrorist groups. Report informs referring to "Anadolu" news agency, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in the iftar dinner at Halic Conference Center.

R.T.Erdogan noted that he wants the developed countries to pay more attention to this issue.

Speaking about the supporters for the terrorist groups, Turkish President stressed that ISIS, Bashar Asad and separatist terrorists have the same idea and take the same line.