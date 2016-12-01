Turkish President: We ready to become a full member of European Union

Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ "We are hosts in Europe and neither EU nor racists are able to exclude us from Europe."

Report informs citing the Habertürk, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said.

He stressed that 5 million countrymen live in Europe: "Hundreds of thousands of our countrymen have built their futures in Germany, France, Belgium and northern Europe."

Erdoğan said that if put aside misguided actions against Turkey, Ankara is ready to become a full member of the European Union: "If to facilitate visa regime, help refugees and try to establish relations, then we will also show them a good intention. We didn't get that we paid for. If Europe fulfills its obligations, we will also keep our promise."

Turkish President said that terrorist PKK's end has come: "Our security forces are carrying out operations that have not been conducted so far. We have martyrs. But very severe response measures are conducted against the terrorists. Our goal is to annihilate them."