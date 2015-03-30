Turkish President: Visit plan to Iran not changed

Baku.30 March. REPORT.AZ/ "We decide whether to go or not to Iran. The plan has not changed".

Report informs referring to "Anadolu" agency, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said it during a visit to Slovenia.

He noted that they respect for the territorial integrity of Yemen and internal and external interventions to the country is not true .

Turkish President stressed that, the plan of visit to Iran has not changed: "However, we are watching what is happening in Yemen. It is very important to us what is happening in this country. It is possible to make any decision, but at the moment, we have no plans on this issue".

Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Iran on April 7.