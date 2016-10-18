Turkish President: Our allies in US asked for assistance

Baku. 18 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Yesterday our allies in the US have asked for assistance."

Report informs citing Türkiye Gazetesi, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said speaking at the opening ceremony of the academic year at the Presidential Complex in Ankara.

He spoke about clearing Syrian Dabiq town from Daesh: "Daesh put forward several claims regarding Dabiq. The town occupies a very important place in our history. We have cleared off the territory from terrorists. Now, we are moving towards Al-Bab (a city in Syrian province of Aleppo, controlled by Daesh - Report). We will free the city, too. Manbij city locates in the east. We stated to the coalition forces that 95% of the population are Arabs. PYD and YPG (Syrian wings of terrorist PKK - Report) mustn't exist in the area. Yesterday (on October 17 - Report) our allies in the US appealed to us for assistance. We were stating this earlier as we know the history and all details regarding the region. They asked what will they do in Raqqa? We offered to operate jointly and clear the region from Daesh. Discussions are also underway in this regard. We don't need land of any country and no country must need ours, that is enough."