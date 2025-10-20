Turkish President Erdoğan to visit Kuwait, Qatar, and Oman
- 20 October, 2025
- 11:42
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will pay official visits to Kuwait, Qatar, and Oman between October 21 and 23, Report informs, citing a statement by Burhanettin Duran, head of the Turkish Presidential Directorate of Communications.
According to the announcement, President Erdoğan will hold high-level meetings in each country aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and expanding existing cooperation.
Alongside discussions on regional developments, the meetings will also address key international issues. The visits are expected to result in the signing of several agreements focused on deepening partnerships between Türkiye and the Gulf states.
