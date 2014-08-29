Turkish Premier announced new Cabinet

Baku. 29 August. REPORT.AZ/ The new Cabinet of Ministers was announced in Turkey.

Report informs, Bulent Arinc, Yalcin Akdogan, Numan Kurtulmush and Ali Babacan were appointed Deputy Prime Ministers. Former President of the PACE Mevlut Cavusoglu became Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey, EU Affairs Minister and Chief Negotiator - Volkan Bozkir, Minister of Family and Social Policies Aysenur Islam, Minister of Justice Bekir Bozdag, Minister of Science, Industry and Technology Fikri Isik, Minister of Customs and Trade Nurettin Canikli, Minister of Environment and Urban Planning Idris Gulluce, Minister of Economy Nihat Zeybekci, Minister of Youth and Sports Akif Cagatay Kilic, Minister of Internal Affairs Efkan Ala, Minister of Transport, Maritime and Communication Lutfi Elvan, Minister of Labour and Social Security Faruk Celik, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Taner Yildiz, Minister of Food, Agriculture and Livestock Mehmet Mehdi Eker, Development Minister Cevdet Yilmaz, Minister of Culture and Tourism Omer Celik, Minister of Finance Mehmet Simsek, Minister of National Education Nabi Avci, Minister of National Defence Ismet Yilmaz, Minister of Forest and Water Management Veysel Eroglu, Minister of Health Mehmet Muezzinoglu.

On September 6, the Parliament have to express a vote of confidence to the new government.