Turkish police arrested 12 PKK suspects in Istanbul

Baku. 20 November. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish police on Friday arrested 12 suspected members of the PKK terrorist organization and its youth wing YDG-H in Istanbul, Report informs referring to the Turkish media.

Counter-terrorist officers carried out simultaneous dawn raids in Esenyurt, Beylikdüzü, Başakşehir and Büyükçekmece districts.

The suspects, who are suspected of membership of the PKK or Patriotic Revolutionist Youth Movement (YDG-H), were taken to the city's police headquarters following health checks.

There have been many arrests across Turkey since the July 20 Suruç suicide bombing that killed dozens of people; most of the suspects detained have alleged links to terrorist groups PKK, KCK, YDG-H, Daesh as well as the Revolutionary People's Liberation Party-Front (DHKP-C).