Turkish PM: Turkey not targeting Syrian Kurdish civilians

Baku. 27 July. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish military are not targeting Syrian Kurdish civilians after reports saying tanks shelled Kurdish-held villages in northern Syria, Report informs citing Turkish media, Turkish government official said on Monday.

"The ongoing military operation seeks to neutralize imminent threats to Turkey's national security and continues to target the self-proclaimed Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS) in Syria and the PKK in Iraq," the official has said.

He said the Syrian Kurdish "PYD, along with others, remains outside the scope of the current military effort."

The Turkish official, speaking on condition of anonymity, also said: "We are investigating claims that the Turkish military engaged positions held by forces other than ISIS."

Turkey has launched a two-pronged "anti-terror" cross-border offensive against ISIS terrorists and the PKK militants after a wave of violence in the country, pounding their positions with air strikes and artillery.

Early on Monday, Turkish police detained 15 people with suspected links to ISIS in the Hacıbayram district of the capital Ankara.