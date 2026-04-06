Turkish parliament committee approves social media ban for those aged below 15

In Türkiye, legislative changes introducing a social media ban for individuals under the age of 15 have been approved by the relevant committee of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye (TBMM), Report informs via TRT Haber.

The amendment is expected to be discussed at the TBMM level later this week.

Under the new rules, social media platforms will not be allowed to provide services to users under 15.

For users aged 15 and above but still under legal adulthood, separate services will be offered. Details of these services and safety measures will be published on the platforms.

The new legislation also makes parental controls mandatory.

It was noted that serious penalties are planned for those who violate the ban.