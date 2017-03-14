Turkish MFA: EU statement has no value for us

Baku. 14 March. REPORT.AZ/ Yesterday's statement by European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini and European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Commissioner Johannes Hahn on recent events between the European Union and several member states was distorted and is a wrong approach.

Report informs citing website of the Turkish Foreign Ministry, the ministry's statement on EU officials attitude towards relations between Turkey and the Netherlands says.

The ministry said that the European Union declared radical behavior towards Turkey, instead of objective assessment of the situation.

The statement declares ignorance of EU officials towards injustice against Turkey. It declares that the Netherlands violated principles of international law. Baseless statements of the European Union against Turkey also mentioned in the ministry's statement: Due to all of these reasons, EU's shortsighted statement has no value for our country".

Notably, the European Commission stated yesterday taking into account the tension occurred between Turkey and the Netherlands: "It is necessary to refrain from statements that will escalate the tension after recent scandal between Turkey and several members of the European Union and find solutions to the situation. Problematic issues can only be resolved through open and direct dialogue".