Baku. 10 October. REPORT.AZ/ According to Turkish Interior Ministry 30 killed, 126 injured in Ankara bomb attacks, Report informs citing Turkish media.

Two explosions shook a road junction in the center of the Turkish capital Ankara on Saturday.

Eyewitnesses say bombs exploded in a peace demostration organaised by trade unions to protest against the conflict between the state and Kurdish militants in southeast Turkey.