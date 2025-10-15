Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum
    Turkish Haber Global covers 3rd Azerbaijan National Urbanism Forum in Khankendi

    15 October, 2025
    Turkish Haber Global covers 3rd Azerbaijan National Urbanism Forum in Khankendi

    Turkish Haber Global TV covered the 3rd Azerbaijan National Urban Forum held in Khankendi.

    According to Report, the coverage highlights reconstruction efforts in Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

    It is noted that Azerbaijan is sharing its experience with the international community. The forum gathers representatives from the public and private sectors, international experts, architects, ecologists, and construction professionals to discuss joint solutions for the future of cities. Reconstruction and construction projects in Karabakh and East Zangazur are among the main topics.

    It also highlights that previous forums were held in Aghdam and Zangilan.

    The forum features about 1,200 participants, including nearly 400 international delegates from 64 countries. The main theme this year is building climate-resilient and healthy cities.

    The forum will conclude on October 17 in Baku.

    "Haber Global": Azərbaycan Qarabağdakı yenidənqurma təcrübəsini beynəlxalq ictimaiyyətlə bölüşür
    Haber Global: Азербайджан делится опытом восстановления Карабаха с международным сообществом

