Turkish, Greek FMs convene in Luxembourg
Region
- 20 October, 2025
- 20:23
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with his Greek counterpart Giorgos Gerapetritis in Luxembourg, according to the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Report informs
The meeting took place as part of the ministerial meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council on cross-regional security and connectivity.
The ministers discussed issues of mutual interest.
Latest News
20:52
Armenia, Moldova discuss European integrationOther countries
20:43
Juventus hand new contract extension to RuganiFootball
20:23
Turkish, Greek FMs convene in LuxembourgRegion
20:08
Photo
Nizami Ganjavi Int'l Center strengthens co-op with leading UN agenciesForeign policy
19:57
Kaja Kallas: Kremlin will only enter talks with Ukraine if it faces defeatOther countries
19:35
Photo
Cargo shipment via Azerbaijan's railways along Middle Corridor up 6%Infrastructure
19:25
Netanyahu says Israel dropped 153 tonnes of bombs on GazaOther countries
19:18
Photo
Khalaf Khalafov meets with Iranian Foreign MinisterForeign policy
19:04
Photo