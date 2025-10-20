Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League
    Turkish, Greek FMs convene in Luxembourg

    Region
    • 20 October, 2025
    • 20:23
    Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with his Greek counterpart Giorgos Gerapetritis in Luxembourg, according to the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Report informs

    The meeting took place as part of the ministerial meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council on cross-regional security and connectivity.

    The ministers discussed issues of mutual interest.

    Türkiyə və Yunanıstan XİN başçıları görüşüb
    Главы МИД Турции и Греции обсудили вопросы межрегиональной безопасности

