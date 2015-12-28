Turkish FM: Turkish-Russian relations will back to previous level

Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ "Don't worry, Turkish-Russian relations will return to previous level".

Report informs referring to Turkish media, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that in the Russian center of art and culture in Antalya.

According to information on December 28, the Minister met Russian citizens living in Turkey in Cultural Center.

M. Cavusoglu said that now the main issue is to find a form of discharge of tension has arisen between the two countries."We have to work on that. At the same time we need to make sure that the current situation did not affect the peoples of the two countries.It is unfortunate that unwanted steps taken with regard to some Turkish citizens working and living in Russia.It bothered us, and we have brought this matter to the attention of both Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and other Russian officials.Our friend Sergei Lavrov also said that measures taken against Turkish citizens are incorrect and such actions will be stopped."