    Turkish FM: Problems with Greece can be resolved

    • 15 January, 2026
    • 15:25
    Turkish FM: Problems with Greece can be resolved

    The problems between Türkiye and Greece can be resolved, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said at a press conference on January 15, Report informs.

    The minister highlighted that the two countries will sit at the table to resolve existing issues: "We will not leave the table until these problems are solved. The main issue here is the Aegean. The position within Greece does not allow for a complete resolution of the problem. However, we are ready to organize the necessary meetings and fully resolve the matter."

    Fidan added that Greece should not see Türkiye as a threat:

    "I hope we will not miss this historic opportunity and will solve the Aegean issue. But the matter must be resolved based on the national interests of both Greece and Türkiye."

