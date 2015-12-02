Turkish Embassy to Azerbaijan issues a statement

"We hope that we will conduct a joint struggle against the ISIS"

Baku. 2 December. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish Embassy to Azerbaijan issued a statement on the events around shot down Russian plane for violating the country's border.

Report informs, the statement of the Embassy underlines that, Turkey has no intention to increase the tension associated with this event: "In addition, the country urged to not to expect us to tolerate threats against the sovereignty and territorial integrity. Unfortunately, after this incident, Russia takes hasty steps against our country."

The statement commented on the intersection of the Turkish border by a Russian plane, warnings and incident-related matters: "As a result, we hope that common sense will prevail and we will conduct a joint struggle against the LIH, not pumping situation in the region."