Baku. 10 October. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Şimşek has left for an official visit to the United States for the first time after the current crisis of mutual visa abolition.

Report informs citing the Haber7, main purpose of the visit is to attend the World Bank meeting, October 10.

"We will solve our problems with the US through dialogue", minister posted on Twitter.