Turkish deputy FM meets EU official to discuss security cooperation
- 21 November, 2025
- 09:47
Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Levent Gumrukcu met with Charles Fries, the EU External Action Service's Deputy Secretary-General for Peace, Security and Defence, Report informs.
The two officials exchanged views on NATO–EU relations, the EU's current defence and security initiatives, and potential areas of cooperation between Türkiye and the European Union, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on X.
The meeting underscored ongoing dialogue aimed at strengthening regional security and enhancing partnership frameworks between Ankara and Brussels.
