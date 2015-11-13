Turkish army killed 11 PKK terrorists at operations

Baku. 13 November. REPORT.AZ/ Three police officers have been killed while another officer has been critically wounded after militants of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party detonated an improvised explosive in the southeastern province of Şırnak, Report informs referring to the Turkish media.

Militants detonated a previously prepared explosive as an armored police vehicle passed through 47th Street in Şırnak’s Silopi district.

Four officers were seriously wounded in the attack and were brought to Silopi State Hospital for treatment. Three officers succumbed to their wounds, while the other officer’s health condition remains critical.

An extensive operation was launched after the attack as security forces engaged in clashes with the militants.

Turkish army killed 11 PKK terrorists at the operations.