Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ Telephone conversation was held between Turkish foreign minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

Report informs citing the TRT, they have discussed the latest situation in Syria, antiterrorist operation carried out by Turkish Armed Forces and Free Syrian Army in Afrin.

Foreign ministers also exchanged views on the course of the meeting in Sochi discussing the solution of crisis in Syria.