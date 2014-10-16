​Turkey to compete for becoming non-permanent member of UN Security Council

Baku. 16 October. REPORT.AZ/ Election of five new non-permanent members of the Security Council for 2015-2016 will be held today in the General Assembly. Report informs, three countries: New Zealand, Spain and Turkey run for two vacancies from the Western European and other countries.

There is the only one candidate from a group of Latin American countries - Venezuela. The same non-competitive situation is also observed in a group of African and Asian-Pacific countries. There are two candidates for two places: Angola and Malaysia.

Since December 31, Rwanda, South Korea, Argentina, Australia and Luxembourg stepped down these posts in the Security Council.

The Security Council consists of fifteen members of the Organization; Great Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States are permanent members of the Security Council. Other ten non-permanent members are elected by the General Assembly for two years. Every year five of them are replaced.