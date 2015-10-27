​Turkey sues 'Gazprom' company

Baku. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/ The second largest buyer of Russian gas - Turkey - filed a lawsuit to arbitration on the revision of the contract for the supply of fuel.

Report informs citing Bloomberg, this was reported by the Ministry of Energy of Turkey.

According to the Turkish state monopolist Botas, it is a retroactive review of the contract from 29 December 2014. Written notice of the lawsuit was sent to Gazprom export on Monday.

Russia and Turkey have agreed to reduce the price of Russian gas a year ago, but the agreement was linked with a permission for constructing the Turkish stream. In connection with the change of Turkish government, signing of the intergovernmental agreement on the construction of the pipeline has been delayed, and documents on a discount were not signed.