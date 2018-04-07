Turkey Sets Up 9th Observation Post in Syria's Idlib

Baku. 7 April. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish troops have established the ninth observation post to control the de-escalation zone in Syria's Idlib, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, Turkish General Staff said on Saturday.

"The ninth observation post has been set up in Idlib," the Turkish General Staff said in a tweet.

According to the Anadolu news agency, a military convoy of 100 vehicles crossed the Turkish-Syrian border on Saturday morning and reached the post, which is located in the Morek region in 88 kilometers from the border. The Syrian government forces and Iran-supported militias are deployed just in three kilometers from the new observation post.