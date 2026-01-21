Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January
    President Ilham Aliyev meets Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Qatar in Davos

    Foreign policy
    • 21 January, 2026
    • 08:05
    President Ilham Aliyev meets Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Qatar in Davos

    On January 20, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met in Davos with Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, according to Report's correspondent in Davos.

    The Prime Minister conveyed the greetings of Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar, to the head of state.

    President Ilham Aliyev expressed gratitude for the greetings and asked that his own regards be conveyed to the Amir of Qatar.

    During the meeting, they hailed the current level of relations between the two countries. They emphasized that there is broad potential for further development of cooperation across multiple areas, including the economic and trade spheres. Both sides expressed confidence that the close ties between Azerbaijan and Qatar will continue to strengthen in the future.

    The successful cooperation between the two countries in restoring Syria"s energy supply through the delivery of Azerbaijani gas by SOCAR was highlighted.

    The conversation included an exchange of views on issues of mutual interest.

    Prezident İlham Əliyev Davosda Qətərin Baş naziri və xarici işlər naziri ilə görüşüb
    Президент Ильхам Алиев встретился в Давосе с премьер-министром Катара

