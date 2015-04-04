Turkey’s Erdogan to meet Rouhani in Iran on April 7

Baku. 4 April. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will make an official visit to Iran this coming Tuesday, presidential sources said Saturday.

Erdogan was given an official invitation by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to visit the country. The two leaders are expected to discuss bilateral ties apart from regional and international issues in their meeting.

Report informs referring to the Anadolu Agency, during his visit to capital Tehran, which will be first presidential visit to Iran from Turkey in the last four years, Erdogan will also attend the second Turkey-Iran High Level Cooperation Council, the sources added.

The first meeting of the Council was held on June 9, 2014, in capital Ankara, and was co-chaired by Erdogan - then Prime Minister - and Rouhani.

Erdogan is also expected to hold separate meetings with the Iranian president and the country's highest religious authority, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in capital Tehran.