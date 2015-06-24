Turkey: MHP announced its candidate for post of Parliament Chairman

Baku. 24 June. REPORT.AZ/ Opposition Nationalist Movement Party of Turkey (MHP) Ekmeleddin Ihsanoglu nominated for the post of chairman of the Grand National Assembly.

Report informs, information was spread by Turkish media.

E. Ihsanoglu presented a statement regarding his candidacy to the Grand National Assembly.

At Presidential elections in August 2014, he was a single candidate representing the opposition Republican People's Party and the Nationalist Movement Party.