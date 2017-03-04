Turkey handed over IG supporter to Kyrgyzstan

Baku. 4 March. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey has handed over Yryskul Beishenaliev suspected in the attack on the well-known Kyrgyz theologian Kadir Malikov to Kyrgyzstan. Report informs citing the Interfax, this was stated in the Kyrgyz Embassy in Ankara.

"On March 3 he was handed over to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan at the airport in Istanbul and on the same day he was sent to Kyrgyzstan, accompanied by representatives of law enforcement bodies", - said in a statement.

After the assassination in 2015, Malikov said that the attack on him committed by supporters of ISIL. The suspects in the attack Yryskul Beishenaliev and Alibek Tilek Uulu almost immediately left for Turkey, but had been detained by security forces on the border with Syria. According to law enforcement bodies of Kyrgyzstan, both attackers are supporters of the ISIL.