Turkey FM Undersecretary and Iraqi Kurds leader discuss the fight against ISIL

Baku. 30 July. REPORT.AZ/ Tukey's Foreign Ministry Undersecretary Feridun Sinirlioğlu paid a visit to the president of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in northern Iraq, Masoud Barzani on Wednesday in Arbil to inform the KRG leader on Turkey's agreement with the U.S. as part of its efforts to step up its fight against terrorism, Report informs citing TRT.

"Turkey's reason for this cooperation is to defeat ISIS and help Syrian refugees return to their homes, and also help deliver humanitarian assistance," said Sinirlioğlu. "Turkey values the Kurdistan region and considers it a factor for the stability and development of the region. We will continue developing our relations with Kurdistan region," he added.

Sinirlioğlu also scheduled to meet with KRG Prime Minister Nechirvan Barzani, informed the KRG President about the reasons behind Turkey's strikes on the PKK and its fight against ISIS.

Emphasizing that violence could not be part of the reconciliation process, Sinirlioğlu said "Participation in the political process is open to everyone in Turkey, but that should be based on democratic principles and should be away from guns. This principle is a must for the success of the reconciliation process. Turkey will stick to this principle."

According to the statement released by the Kurdistan Regional Government, Barzani agreed with Sinirlioğlu and highlighted that ISIS is, indeed, a global threat and it is everyone's duty to fight against it.