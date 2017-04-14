 Top
    Close photo mode

    Turkey detains suspects of terrorist act attempt during referendum

    One of them is a citizen of Tajikistan

    Baku. 14 April. REPORT.AZ/ The police of Istanbul detained five Daesh members, which allegedly planned to commit terrorist attacks during the constitutional referendum on April 16, Report informs citing Anadolu.

    Detentions based on the intelligence data that Daesh supporters prepare terrorist acts during the referendum. As part of the investigation, a simultaneous operation was conducted in several districts of Istanbul, as a result of which five people were detained.

    Notably, one of the detainees is a citizen of Tajikistan. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi