Turkey arrests Daesh chemical mastermind and 2 bomb-makers

Baku. 1 September. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish security forces on Thursday have arrested suspected Daesh suicide bomber Talha Güneş and two other terrorist suspects in Turkey's southeastern Gaziantep province near the Syrian border.

Report informs referring to the Anadolu, the police detained Güneş, is considered to be the chemical mastermind and bomb-maker of the terrorist organization.

Two others who were detained in the operations were Abdulmuttalip Demir who was wanted by police with a reward of TL 600,000 and his wife Gamze Demir, who are both members of the Daesh terrorist organization.

Police reportedly found 20 kilograms of TNT explosives, a suicide vest, three hand grenades and a gun.